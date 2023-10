Protest over migrants in Chicago escalates, alderwoman swarmed A Chicago alderwoman and her aide were swarmed by protesters angered over a plan to house migrants in Brighton Park, in what the mayor described as an "unconscionable" and "violent act." Chanting "no camps in Brighton Park," dozens protesters carried signs and banged on drums as they voiced their opposition to plans to build a tent camp at the site of a vacant lot at 38th and California.