6 men charged in prostitution and brothel bust in Aurora, South Elgin and West Dundee

Six men have been arrested and charged after a 15-month prostitution investigation into brothels in several west and northwest suburbs.

Kane County prosecutors said the investigation centered on prostitution operations in Aurora, West Dundee, Rockford and South Elgin. Last Thursday, at the conclusion of the investigation, the arrests were made by the Kane County State's Attorney's Office's Human Exploitation Unit in Kane, McHenry, Boone, Winnebago and Cook counties.

The men face multiple charges, including promotion prostitution for profit, promotion prostitution near a school and forgery. Prosecutors say the men arranged for clients to visit sex workers at residential apartments in the 500 block of Ashlan Ave. in Aurora, the 800 block of Village Quarter Road in West Dundee, the 800 block of Kishwaukee Street in Rockford and the 300 block of Ann Street in South Elgin, and also controlled the use of those apartments as brothels.

The men also allegedly committed forgery by using fake names on the leases for some of those brothels, prosecutors said.

Abit Del Angel Hernandez, 40, of Woodstock is charged with promoting prostitution operations near a school and forgery.

Gustavo A. Perez Cardoza, 35, of Aurora is charged with promoting prostitution and promoting or arranging prostitution for profit.

Hugo F. Jaimes-Ramirez, 43, of Aurora is charged with two counts of promoting prostitution near a school, two counts of promotion or arranging prostitution for profit near a school, one count of forgery, two counts of promoting prostitution, and two counts of promoting or arranging prostitution for profit.

Kenneth E. Figueroa Castro, 29, of Belvidere is charged with three counts of forgery, two counts of promoting prostitution near a school, two counts of promoting prostitution for profit near a school, two counts of promoting prostitution and two counts of promoting prostitution for profit.

Delfino Torres-Navarro, 59, of Hanover Park is charged with two counts of promoting prostitution near a school, two counts of promoting prostitution for profit near a school, two counts of promoting prostitution and two counts of promoting prostitution for profit.

Ricardo Hernandez Lux, 33, of Elgin is charged with two counts of promoting prostitution near a school, two counts of promoting prostitution for profit near a school, two counts of promoting prostitution, and two counts of promoting prostitution for profit.

All charges are felonies.

All six men are currently in custody and scheduled to appear for their initial detention hearings on Thursday afternoon.