Prospect Heights 8th graders celebrate graduation with parade

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- It's not just Memorial Day weekend in northwest suburban Prospect Heights, it's the end of the school year, and you can bet kids are celebrating.

Eighth graders in Prospect Heights School District 23 led an afternoon parade on Friday, accompanied by their younger classmates wishing them well.

The 8th graders are graduating from MacArthur Middle School, and heading to high school.

Teachers, parents, and even the Hersey High School drumline joined all of the kids along the parade path.

First published on May 26, 2023 / 4:44 PM

