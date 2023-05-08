Four in custody in connection with investigation into fatal shooting of officer Areanah Preston

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police have placed four people in custody as investigators try to determine what led to the fatal shooting of off-duty Chicago police officer Areanah Preston.

Preston, 24, was shot around 1:42 a.m. on Saturday in the 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue in the Avalon Park neighborhood.

An arriving officer rendered aid, placed her into the back of a squad car, and took her to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

After the desperate attempt to save her life, a police source tells CBS 2 she died from multiple gunshot wounds above the breast.

Neighbors told CBS 2's Asal Rezaei they are still shocked. They say police cars have not left their street since the shooting in the nearly 48 hours since Preston was shot in front of her Avalon Park home.

It happened as Preston was getting home from her shift in the Fifth District.

Her neighbor and family friend Diane Ward heard the gunshots that would end up taking Preston's life.

"Loud gunshots," she said. "I didn't think too much of it, so I went to bed and then woke up again because I heard a lot of traffic on the block, sirens and blue lights."

Ward is still shocked that it happened in her neighborhood, an area she says hardly ever sees any violent crime.

"This is the first time anything big has happened," she said.

Ward said her Ring camera did not catch anything, but police confiscated surveillance video from both her neighbor's cameras.

While Chicago Police are not confirming what led to Preston's murder, the Fraternal Order of Police posted a reaction to its Facebook page. "Though off-duty Officer Areanah Preston was killed while trying to defend herself from armed individuals in an apparent robbery, she died taking police action," the FOP wrote.

Friends and family are hoping for justice.

"I'm hoping whoever has done this will please come forward so that the family can get some rest and closure," Ward said.