Pritzker has had vetting interviews as possible running mate for Kamala Harris

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is being closely considered as a possible running mate for Vice President and anticipated Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Multiple sources familiar with the process tell CBS News the governor was among those who have had Zoom interviews with the team on the Harris campaign responsible for vetting potential running mates.

CNN reports the second of the two, which was conducted on Wednesday, included former Biden White House counsel Dana Remus, who is helping run the process.

Pritzker has also submitted thousands of pages of documents — as have other prospective Harris running mates.

A spokesperson for Pritzker would not comment Thursday. Pritzker has previously declined to discuss the issue.

CBS News previously reported Pritzker is one of approximately a dozen individuals being vetted as a possible running mate for Harris. Multiple sources confirmed that the list of candidates has included several governors, including: Pritzker, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Roy Cooper of North Carolina, Andy Beshear of Kentucky, Tim Walz of Minnesota, and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan.

Cooper has since opted out, saying it was not the right time for him or for North Carolina, and Whitmer told CBS Mornings on Monday that she is "not part of the vetting process" for Harris' running mate.

CBS News has learned Shapiro, Kelly, Walz, and Beshear are now on a top-tier list of contenders for the vice-presidential pick, along with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Asked last week if he'd be interested in being Harris' running mate, Pritzker hedged.

"I've been honored to have been elected twice as governor of the state of Illinois. I really enjoy the work, sometimes very challenging, but always the opportunity to serve the 13 million people of our state. There's not much that would pull me away from that job," Pritzker said. "Whatever happens in this process that I understand is going on, my job is to make sure that we win in November, so I'm going to work hard to do that."

The Democratic vice-presidential nominee is expected to be revealed by Monday of next week.