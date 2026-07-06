Pritzker to sign Illinois bill aimed at artificial intelligence accountability

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday will sign legislation aimed at holding artificial intelligence companies accountable.

Senate Bill 315 passed unanimously in the Illinois state Senate and House of Representatives in May. The bill was modeled after 2025 laws in New York and California, in an effort to further a national standard lawmakers say is lacking at the federal level.

The bill would require developers to create and publish a transparency framework explaining how the company applies industry standards, measures model capabilities and chance of catastrophic risk, and identifies and responds to safety incidents.

Developers would also be required to employ third-party auditors to ensure compliance with the framework, a provision that is still a point of contention for some industry stakeholders, including TechNet, a coalition of tech executives across the industry.

SB315 is targeted towards the most capable models developed by the largest companies through its thresholds — $500 million in revenue and a massive computing measurement. OpenAI and Anthropic both supported the bill throughout its process, and it passed the state House 110-0.

In a 52-5 vote, state senators went on to approve the bill.

Senate sponsor Sen. Mary Edly-Allen (D-Libertyville) compared the technology to the "wild, wild West," and said lawmakers can't take the same approach they did with social media, an approach that was minimal until recently.

Pritzker is set to sign the bill at 10 a.m. Monday.

Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report. Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service that distributes state government coverage to hundreds of news outlets statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.