Gov. Pritzker signs Illinois law banning sale of intoxicating hemp products to anyone under 21

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill Friday that restricts the sale of intoxicating hemp products to the same ages as recreational marijuana.

Products covered under the law include Delta-8, Delta-9, THC-P and HHC products that are currently unregulated and sold outside of Illinois' legalized adult-use cannabis market.

Recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois for adults aged 21 and over.

The bills, SB 3222, immediately bans the sale of intoxicating hemp products to anyone under the age of 21, like with recreational marijuana.

It also subjects intoxicating hemp products to the same regulations as recreational marijuana as defined in the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act, which includes requiring child-proof packaging, banning misleading marketing and packaging made to imitate consumer brands that appeal to kids, and ensuring existing cannabis regulations apply to intoxicating hemp products.

"This landmark legislation closes the intoxicating hemp loophole while bolstering equity and oversight and expanding medical access," Pritzker said in a statement. "Illinois is committed to cultivating a cannabis industry that benefits diverse businesses across the state and prioritizes accessibility, and I am proud to sign this measure into law."

In February, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson vetoed an ordinance that would have immediately banned the sale of intoxicating hemp products to those younger than 21, and would have banned the sale of most intoxicating hemp-based products starting April 1.

The ban would have included exemptions for beverages, additives, topical creams, and pet products. While licensed bars and restaurants would be able to sell hemp-based beverages and additives, only licensed cannabis dispensaries would be allowed to sell other hemp-based products not outright banned by the ordinance.

Intoxicating hemp products in Chicago will now be subject to the regulatory framework applied in the rest of the state.

A federal ban on intoxicating hemp products is set to go into effect in November. Legislation introduced in Congress in early 2026 could delay the federal ban until 2028.