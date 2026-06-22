Pritzker, other state and local lawmakers remember longtime Illinois Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie

Illinois state and local lawmakers gathered Sunday to remember trailblazing state lawmaker Barbara Flynn Currie.

At a memorial service Sunday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker noted that Currie was the longest-serving woman lawmaker in the history of the Illinois General Assembly, the first woman to serve as Illinois House Majority Leader, and one of the most accomplished legislators whom Illinois has ever known.

"For many women in public service, for many here, Barbara's example was transformative," Pritzker said. "She entered Springfield at a time when state government was almost entirely run by men. She rose to one of the most powerful positions in state government without compromising who she was. And she never apologized for it."

Pritzker also emphasized that Currie "possessed a rare combination of personal qualities."

"She could be fierce, and yet calmly compassionate," Pritzker said. "She was direct and even blunt, and yet deeply thoughtful. She was serious about the work, and still side-splittingly funny."

Currie was elected to the Illinois House in 1978, and took office in January 1979.

Currie held her seat for 40 years altogether.

She cosponsored bills that established the earned income tax credit, repealed capital punishment, and legalized marriage equality.

"Barbara was a role model for me. She set a high bar for women in public service, because she entered public life without changing her personality," said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. "She brought to the job her wit, humor, intelligence, and integrity. She always demonstrated that you can be very concerned about the issues that matter to your constituents, without compromising your own sense of what the moment demands."

Between 1997 and 2004, Currie worked alongside Illinois state Sen. and future President Barack Obama, with both representing districts that included Hyde Park.

Currie died in Thursday, April 16, at the age of 85.