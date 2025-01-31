Gov. JB Pritzker bans convicted Jan. 6 participants from consideration for state jobs, in memo

CHICAGO (CBS) — Governor JB Pritzker is calling on the Department of Central Management Services to reject those pardoned by President Trump for their involvement in the Jan. 6 attacks at the U.S. Capitol for consideration for state jobs.

In a letter addressed to director Raven DeVaughn, Pritzker says those who participated in attacks violated the State's personnel code.

"I hereby direct CMS to apply the State Personnel Code and consider any participation in the January 6 insurrection as infamous and disgraceful conduct that is antithetical to the mission of the State," the letter said.

Upon returning to office, Mr. Trump signed about 200 executive orders, one including pardons to defendants convicted of crimes stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Federal judges in Washington, D.C., who presided over the cases, strongly opposed the order.

View the entire letter below: