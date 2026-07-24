Precautionary boil water advisory issued for East Chicago, Indiana, starting Monday

East Chicago, Indiana is being placed on a precautionary boil water advisory starting Monday morning for planned installations that could affect water safety.

Starting Monday, July 27 at 9 a.m. residents in the area of 4700-4800 Olcott Avenue are being advised to boil their water for at least five minutes before cooking, food preparation, drinking or making ice.

The city said the water department will be installing a new 6-inch main tie-in and other work that could cause a loss and drop in pressure in the water distribution system. The advisory will last until further notice.

The advisory will be lifted after the water is sampled and tested to ensure that construction did not affect water quality. Once the advisory is lifted, residents can resume normal water usage without additional measures.