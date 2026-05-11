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Pothole shuts down middle lane of eastbound I-80 at Raynor Avenue bridge in Joliet

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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A large pothole has shut down the middle lane of eastbound I-80 on the bridge at Raynor Avenue, slowing traffic during rush hour.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded around 7:15 a.m. for a large pothole in the bridge deck.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene, where crews were working to repair the damage.

ISP said the middle lane would remain closed for several hours as the damage is addressed and repaired.

No further information was immediately available. 

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