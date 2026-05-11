Pothole shuts down middle lane of eastbound I-80 at Raynor Avenue bridge in Joliet

A large pothole has shut down the middle lane of eastbound I-80 on the bridge at Raynor Avenue, slowing traffic during rush hour.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded around 7:15 a.m. for a large pothole in the bridge deck.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene, where crews were working to repair the damage.

ISP said the middle lane would remain closed for several hours as the damage is addressed and repaired.

No further information was immediately available.