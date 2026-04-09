Large pothole on Dusable Lake Shore Drive on Belmont ramp leaves cars damaged

Multiple cars were damaged by a large pothole on Dusable Lake Shore Drive overnight.

The pothole was reported by CBS News crews in the middle of the Belmont on-ramp to Dusable Lake Shore Drive.

Crews saw multiple cars get flat tires after driving over the pothole. An orange cone is now over the area, alerting drivers to the pothole.

CBS News Chicago reached out to Chicago officials to confirm when the pothole will be fixed.