Postal workers robbed at gunpoint for keys in Chatham, Little Italy, Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for two men who robbed three mail carriers at gunpoint for their postal keys this month.

Investigators say two armed men approach mail carriers on the street and demand the keys, then they run away from the scene.

The robberies happened three times in the past week in the afternoon hours in the Near West Side, Little Italy, and Chatham neighborhoods.

Times and locations:

· 1418 S. Halsted St. on March 02, 2023, at 1:15 p.m.

· 122 S. Leavitt St. on March 7, 2023, at 2:45 p.m.

· 7958 S. La Salle St. on March 7, 2023, at 3:15 p.m.

Police didn't have a detailed description of the suspects but said they were African American men 18 to 19 years of age wearing all-black clothing with ski masks, and armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at 312-744-8263.