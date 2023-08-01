Postal inspectors release image suspect in robbery of mail carrier in River Grove

CHICAGO (CBS) -- U.S. postal inspectors are looking for four people who robbed a mail carrier in west suburban River Grove last month.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the armed robbers who held up a letter carrier on July 18 in the 8700 block of West Richard Street.

Shots were fired during the robbery, but the postal worker was not injured. The robbers fled in a silver Hyundai sedan.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service released a surveillance image of one of the suspects.

Surveillance image of one of four people suspected of robbing a mail carrier in River Grove, Illinois, on July 18, 2023. U.S. Postal Inspection Service

Authorities said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has any information about the robbery is asked to call postal inspectors at 877-876-2455 (say "law enforcement") and reference case No. 4081020. All tips will be kept confidential.

Meantime, police are looking for a thief targeting mailboxes in the south suburban Orland Park. Police said, on Monday morning, someone used a saw to cut through the mailbox outside the post office, and ran off with a bundle of mail.

There was a similar situation in nearby Frankfort, where police investigating a noise complaint at the post office on Elsner Road on Monday morning discovered a hole in the mail drop box.

Anyone who used either of those mailboxes in Frankfort or Orland Park should look out for fraudulent financial activity.