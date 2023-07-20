Search on for robbers who held up postal worker in River Grove
RIVER GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Postal inspectors are searching for as many as four armed robbers who held up a letter carrier in west suburban River Grove this week.
The robbery happened on Tuesday in the 8700 block of West Richard Street.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service confirmed shots were fired, but the mail carrier was not injured.
Investigators say the robbers got away in a silver Hyundai sedan.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward in the case. Anyone with information should contact that organization.
