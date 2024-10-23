Feds charge Chicago man with assaulting, robbing 2 U.S. Postal Service carriers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 21-year-old Chicago man was indicted for allegedly assaulting and robbing two U.S. Postal Service carriers and robbing an employee of a suburban pizzeria last year.

Devan Flax allegedly assaulted and robbed the postal carriers in west suburban Forest Park in November of last year. Prosecutors also accused him of robbing the pizzeria employee in Berwyn that same month.

Prosecutors said Flax took the postal workers' master keys which can open multiple mailboxes.

Flax is in police custody. He was arraigned last week in federal court in Chicago and pleaded not guilty to assault, robbery and gun charges.

"U.S. Postal Service employees delivering mail to the American people must be allowed to do so safely and securely," said Acting U.S. Attorney Morris Pasqual. "Individuals who use violence against postal carriers to gain access to the public's mail must be held accountable."

A status hearing is scheduled for Nov. 20.

Flax had already been charged in local court in connection with the alleged robberies and assaults.