Porter County Sheriff's officer fired after arrest for OWI in Valparaiso, Indiana

A Porter County Sheriff's officer has been fired after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated over the weekend.

Sheriff's officials said, shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Valparaiso police officers made a traffic stop in the 200 block of Center Street, and arrested 25-year-old Ty Bonnell for operating while intoxicated.

He was charged with four misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated, according to Valparaiso police.

Bonnell was a probationary officer with the Porter County Sheriff's Office, and was fired on Monday after the department reviewed the incident, according to the sheriff's office.

He had been with the sheriff's office for less than a year.

Court information for Bonnell was not immediately available.