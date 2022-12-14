Portage Park mass shooting suspect held without bail

The above video is from a previous report.

CHICAGO (CBS) – A judge ruled that the man charged with murdering three people and critically wounding another in the mass shooting outside of a party in Portage Park over the weekend would be held without bail.

Samuel Parsons-Salas, 32, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of kidnapping related to the early Sunday shooting.

Police said he admitted to the shootings and apologized for killing one of the victims who was hiding behind a car.

In court on Wednesday, prosecutors said the incident started at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday when someone hit Mariah Vera, 25, whose birthday was being celebrated at the party. Her father Ricky Vera, 50, approached Parsons-Salas outside asking who hit his daughter.

Then Parsons-Salas retrieved a gun from a car and shot Ricky Vera in the head and chest, killing him. The suspect then fatally shot family friend Mario Pozuelos, 26, who was standing nearby.

He also shot Mariah Vera as she was kneeling over her wounded father and rendering aid to him. Mariah was hit in the head and is in critical condition with bone fragments in her brain.

Prosecutors added how Parsons-Salas then noticed Mercedes Imari who was hiding behind a nearby white van. He approached her and shot her at close range. As she lay shot on the sidewalk, the suspect stood over her and shot her again.

Police said Parsons-Salas fled in another vehicle with an individual inside. On Wednesday prosecutors said the individual was Parsons-Salas' girlfriend of two weeks. She ran into a car when he started shooting. Parsons-Salas then got into the car, pointed a gun at her head and told her to drive. She tried to crash the car in hopes of escaping but Parsons-Salas told her to keep driving. They made it to an apartment where he also threatened her if she tried to call anyone.

Parsons-Salas was released on parole in September of this year, stemming from a September 2009 armed home invasion that left two people dead in the Albany Park neighborhood.

He was charged in that crime in 2014.

The next year, Parsons-Salas was charged with assaulting a jail guard.

Court records show Parsons-Salas pleaded guilty in 2018 to two charges after a plea deal related to the 2009 incident. He was sentenced to eight years in prison, but got credit for four years and eight months already served. Prosecutors could not say why he received the plea deal.

A GoFundMe has been set up for funeral and medical expenses for the Vera family.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for the family of Imari, the mother of three babies.