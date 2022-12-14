Chicago police announce charges in mass shooting that killed 3 in Portage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police announced charges in a mass shooting that left three people dead and a fourth critically wounded on the Northwest Side over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 2:26 a.m. Sunday at the Vera Lounge, at 3235 N. Central Ave. off School Street in Portage Park. Police said an argument inside the bar turned into a fight that spilled outside in the street, and that was when a man fired shots and fled in a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle.

CPD Supt. David Brown said Samuel Parsons-Salas, 32, of Chicago, was arrested on Monday and charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and a count of kidnapping.

Samuel Parsons-Salas, 32, was arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Portage Park that left three people dead and another critically injured. Chicago Police Department

Ricky Vera, 50, whose brother owns the bar, was shot in the head and chest and was pronounced dead on the scene. Maria Vera, 25, his daughter, was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head, and was listed in critical condition.

Two of Maria's friends, Mario Pozuelos, 26, of Franklin Park, and Mercedes Tavares, 24, of Chicago Heights, were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Both were pronounced dead.

A family friend said the group was celebrating Maria's birthday on Saturday night.

Brown said Parsons-Salas had been attending the party inside and was asked to leave. He added Parsons-Salas was captured on surveillance video retrieving a gun from a car while outside before the shooting.

The fight broke out and Parsons-Salas shot the victims before fleeing in another car, Brown said.

"This incident is a tragedy," Brown said. "It should never escalate to a loss of life."

Brown declined to go into detail about the manner of the killings, but only described them as "heartless." As for the exact reason for the violence, Brown said "The rest is unexplainable."

As to the kidnapping charge, CPD Cmd. Brendan Deenihan explained that after the shootings, Parsons-Salas had fled with another individual in the car. Deenihan said that individual is the victim of the kidnapping as Salas "held her against her will."

Brown said Parsons-Salas is a convicted felon who was released on parole earlier this year for a 2010 home invasion.

Parsons-Salas is expected in bond court on Wednesday.