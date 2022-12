Mother of 2009 victim says Portage Park mass shooting could have been prevented Samuel Parsons-Salas is being held without bond in a shooting that killed three people and critically wounded a fourth in Portage Park. Parsons-Salas was also involved in a home invasion that left two people dead in 2009, and the mother of one of the victims says the latest shooting could have been prevented. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports.