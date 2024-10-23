Police shoot man they say threatened them with knife at DeKalb, Illinois car dealership

DEKALB, Ill. (CBS) --Police officers shot a man they said was threatening officers at knifepoint at a car dealership in DeKalb.

This was the second incident in which police shot someone in DeKalb County, Illinois, in 24 hours.

The incident happened outside Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb, at 1890 Sycamore Rd., according to the mayor of DeKalb.

An employee was stabbed, treated, and released, the mayor said.

Police went on to shoot the man as he threatened them with the knife, the mayor said.

The suspect was airlifted to a hospital in Rockford, and he is expected to survive.

The earlier incident happened in DeKalb Township outside the city of DeKalb. Shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office was notified of a vehicle wanted in connection with a shooting in Rockford, according to the sheriff's office.

Traffic cameras spotted the vehicle in Sycamore, and a pursuit ensued. Deputies used stop sticks to deflate the vehicle's tires, and found the suspect was armed with a hostage in the car, police said.

The hostage was released unharmed after a standoff of several hours, but the suspect remained in the car, and later fired several shots at officers—who fired back and killed him, authorities said.