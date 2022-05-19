Watch CBS News
Chicago police shoot 1 person during carjacking investigation on West Side

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Chicago police officer shot a person who police said tried to run away after being stopped in a stolen car on the West Side Wednesday night. 

Chicago police said officers were trying to stop a vehicle wanted in connection with a suburban carjacking, in the 800 block of North Cicero Avenue just before 10:15 p.m. Police said a person inside the vehicle fled on foot and an officer discharged his weapon, striking the offender.

Police said the person shot by the officer was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. 

Police said a second person drove off in the vehicle police said was stolen. That unoccupied vehicle was located a couple miles away in the 3800 block of West Monroe Street.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating. 

The Chicago Fire Department said a 13-year-old was taken from that scene to Stroger Hospital. CBS 2 is working to confirm if that is connected to this case.  

First published on May 19, 2022 / 5:23 AM

