Police seek to identify 3 people in shooting that killed 13-year-old boy on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday evening released surveillance video of three persons of interest in a shooting that left a 13-year-old boy dead on the city's West Side.

Police said the teen was on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard in North Lawndale when someone opened fire around 8:24 p.m. this past Friday evening.



The boy was shot in the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he died.

Police have identified three persons of interest in the case—all teenage boys or young men believed to be between the ages of 15 and 20. Surveillance images showed the three young men walking down a sidewalk and into a BP gas station store.

Anyone with information should call Harrison Area detectives at 312-746-8252, or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.org. Anyone who sees the persons of interest should not approach, but should instead call 911.