Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seek to identify 3 people in shooting that killed 13-year-old boy on Chicago's West Side

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday evening released surveillance video of three persons of interest in a shooting that left a 13-year-old boy dead on the city's West Side.

Police said the teen was on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard in North Lawndale when someone opened fire around 8:24 p.m. this past Friday evening.

The boy was shot in the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he died.

Police have identified three persons of interest in the case—all teenage boys or young men believed to be between the ages of 15 and 20. Surveillance images showed the three young men walking down a sidewalk and into a BP gas station store.

HOMICIDE | 1300 Block of South Independence | 6/14/2024 | RD# JH306284 by Chicago Police on YouTube

Anyone with information should call Harrison Area detectives at 312-746-8252, or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.org. Anyone who sees the persons of interest should not approach, but should instead call 911.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

First published on June 19, 2024 / 8:39 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.