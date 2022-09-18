Watch CBS News
Police searching for suspects in rash of vehicle thefts, armed robberies in Wilmette

/ CBS Chicago

WILMETTE, Ill. (CBS) – Wilmette police are looking for suspects connected to a series of car burglaries and armed robberies.

Police said a man was dragged out of his car on Riverside Drive early Friday morning.

The victim was then beaten and robbed of his wallet and car keys. Around the same time, six other unlocked cars were stolen from the area.

Officers managed to arrest one of the suspects but several others got away in the stolen vehicles.  

