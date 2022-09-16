Watch CBS News
Police say shots fired at officers responding to call on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police said they were responding to a call of shots fired and ended up being shot at on the Northwest Side.

Police said when the officers arrived at North Avenue near Keeler Avenue, the female passenger of a white Jeep started shooting. The woman continued firing shots as the Jeep took off down Cicero Avenue. 

The driver escaped police by taking off eastbound on the Ike.

No officers were hurt, and police said the officers did not fire back.

