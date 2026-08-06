Police release photos of man wanted in CTA Blue Line battery

Chicago police released photos of a man wanted in a battery that took place on a CTA Blue Line train in West Garfield Park last month.

Chicago police said on Wednesday, July 22, a man was punched in the face while riding a train on the Forest Park branch of the Blue Line at Pulaski Road around 11:30 p.m.

This stretch of the Blue Line runs in the median of the Eisenhower Expressway.

Chicago Police Department

Police released photos of the man wearing a gray shirt, a black hat, and a black backpack. The suspect is believed to be between 30 and 45 years old, 6'0" to 6'3", and weighs 250 to 275 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JK344102.