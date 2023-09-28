Judge acquits two Chicago police officers charged in 2022 shooting of unarmed man

Judge to issue verdict for Chicago police officers charged in 2022 shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two Chicago police officers have been acquitted of all charges in the shooting of an unarmed man last year in the Pilsen neighborhood.

Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos and Officer Ruben Reynoso were found not guilty of felony charges of aggravated battery and official misconduct in the shooting of 23-year-old Miguel Medina on July 22, 2022, following a bench trial in Cook County.

Judge Lawrence Flood ruled Thursday there was probable cause for the officers to fire their weapons.

On the morning of July 22, 2022, the two officers were headed to training at the police academy when they saw a group of masked individuals at 18th and Morgan.

Chicago police said a shootout ensued, but the Cook County State Attorney's Office later determined police fired first.

Surveillance video shows the two opening fire, leaving Medina seriously injured.

Prosecutors said Medina was walking with an armed teen when they were approached by officers in an unmarked car.

In court, Medina testified he thought the unmarked car was a group of gang members, so he put his hands up to show he was unarmed. He held a cell phone and wine bottle in one hand.

The other hand was empty.

As the armed teen ran off, officers fired shots out of the patrol car. Medina was struck.

The teen then fired, but no officers were hit. Police stated Medina and the teen fired first, but surveillance footage later contradicted their account of the shooting.

Nonetheless, Flood said there was probable cause for the officers to open fire.