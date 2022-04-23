Police issue alert of recent robberies in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents Saturday of robberies in the Englewood area. The most recent robbery happened Friday evening.

Police said in each incident, offenders would approach the victims on foot or in a vehicle. Offenders would then display a handgun and take the victim's property then flee the scene on foot or in a vehicle.

These incidents have occurred in the general geographical locations listed below: Incident times and locations:

· 7200 block of South Halsted Street on April 22, 2022, at 7:40 p.m.

· 7400 block of South Halsted Street on April 20, 2022, at 5:30 p.m.

· 7400 block of South Halsted Avenue on April 15, 2022, between the hours of 2:30 to 3:00 p.m.

The offenders are described as two African American men, 20-25 years old, 5'03"-5'10", 150-170 pounds, wearing a black baseball cap, blue jacket, blue Jeans, white gym shoes, black ski mask, black hoodie jacket.

Police remind residents and businesses:

· Always be aware of your surroundings

· Report suspicious activity immediately

· If you are confronted by an assailant remain calm

· Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc...)

· Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police

· If video surveillance equipment is present, please save a copy of the incident for investigating detectives

· If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

· Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8380