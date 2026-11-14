Police warning Humboldt Park residents after string of garage burglaries

Chicago police are warning Humboldt Park residents after a string of garage burglaries.

Chicago police said in the recent burglaries, a group cut a hole in the overhead door of a garage and took items, including tools and a bicycle.

The incidents took place in the following locations between October 10 and November 10:

4000 Block of West Division Street

1300 block of North Avers Avenue

1400 block of North Keeler Avenue

1300 Block of North Monticello Avenue

Police said all burglaries occurred in the early morning hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.