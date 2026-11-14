Police warning Humboldt Park residents after string of garage burglaries
Chicago police are warning Humboldt Park residents after a string of garage burglaries.
Chicago police said in the recent burglaries, a group cut a hole in the overhead door of a garage and took items, including tools and a bicycle.
The incidents took place in the following locations between October 10 and November 10:
- 4000 Block of West Division Street
- 1300 block of North Avers Avenue
- 1400 block of North Keeler Avenue
- 1300 Block of North Monticello Avenue
Police said all burglaries occurred in the early morning hours.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.