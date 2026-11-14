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Police warning Humboldt Park residents after string of garage burglaries

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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Chicago police are warning Humboldt Park residents after a string of garage burglaries.

Chicago police said in the recent burglaries, a group cut a hole in the overhead door of a garage and took items, including tools and a bicycle. 

The incidents took place in the following locations between October 10 and November 10:

  • 4000 Block of West Division Street 
  • 1300 block of North Avers Avenue
  • 1400 block of North Keeler Avenue
  • 1300 Block of North Monticello Avenue

Police said all burglaries occurred in the early morning hours. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

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