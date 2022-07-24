Police find 2 men shot in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were found shot in the South Austin neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police said around 2 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call, in the 800 block of North Latrobe, and discovered the men on the ground.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the back of the head and was also transported to Stroger in critical condition.

Witnesses on the scene refused to cooperate with police about the incident.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.