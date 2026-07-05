Police disperse unruly crowd setting off fireworks in Bridgeview, Illinois

Police in the southwest Chicago suburb of Bridgeview warned people to be careful this July 4th weekend after multiple people were injured while lighting fireworks.

Officials said there was a large group of people on Harlem Avenue at 84th Street on Saturday night shooting off fireworks.

When officers responded to the scene, they said things were getting out of hand, forcing police to use a rescue vehicle to keep people safe and help clear the streets.

"We had to go in there because of the amount of fireworks that were being tossed around," said Bridgeview police Chief Richard Mancha. "We couldn't go in there safely. The fire department couldn't go in there safely."

Once officers cleared the streets, they had to work with surrounding police officers to get crowds to disperse.