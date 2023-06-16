2 arrested after police chase, crash on Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are in custody following a police chase on DuSable Lake Shore Drive and the Stevenson Expressway Friday morning.

Illinois State Police said around 6:19 a.m., a trooper attempted to stop a car wanted for aggravated battery with unlawful use of a weapon on DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Montrose.

The car fled and a pursuit was initiated on the southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive onto southbound I-55. The car crashed at Pulaski, ISP said.

Two people fled on foot but were taken into custody at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.