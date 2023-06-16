2 arrested after police chase, crash on Stevenson Expressway
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are in custody following a police chase on DuSable Lake Shore Drive and the Stevenson Expressway Friday morning.
Illinois State Police said around 6:19 a.m., a trooper attempted to stop a car wanted for aggravated battery with unlawful use of a weapon on DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Montrose.
The car fled and a pursuit was initiated on the southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive onto southbound I-55. The car crashed at Pulaski, ISP said.
Two people fled on foot but were taken into custody at the scene.
No further information was immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.