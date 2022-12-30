Watch CBS News
Police were called 14 times to Buffalo Grove home where man murdered his family

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Records obtained by CBS 2 show police responded to more than a dozen calls at the Buffalo Grove home where a man killed his entire family.

Vera Kisliak, 36; her two young daughters, Vivian, 6, and Amilia, 4; and her mother-in-law, Lilia, 67 - were killed in November by Kisliak's estranged husband, Andrei, 39.

CBS 2 previously reported Vera Kisliak had a restraining order against her estranged husband.

We have now obtained police records that show 14 calls to police from the home between 2018 and August of this year.

Twice, the husband Andrei was arrested - most recently just two months before the murders.

Then, one month before the murders, he complied with a court order and surrendered his firearm.

Friends say Vera lived in fear.  a memorial service honoring her life, as well her daughters, was held earlier this month.

There is free help available if you or someone you know needs it. The number to the National Domestic Violence Hotline is (800) 799-SAFE, or you can text START to 88788.

