Man found dead in Buffalo Grove home killed family members, police say

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The man found dead along with his wife, mother, and two children in a Buffalo Grove home last week is responsible for the murders, police said on Monday.

Buffalo Grove Police Chief Brian Budds said the evidence obtained to date indicate Andrei Kisliak, 39, was responsible for the murders of the other four family members and killed himself. Police were called to the residence on Nov. 30 for a wellbeing check and discovered the horrific scene. 

The other four people found dead were Lilia Kislia, 67, Vera Kisliak, 36, Vivian Kisliak 6, and Amilia Kisliak, 4.

The Lake County Coroner's Office said all five individuals died from sharp force injuries.

"Our community is mourning, and I hope these findings help bring some closure as we continue to process this terrible tragedy," said Budds in a statement.

Friends of the family said Vera Kisliak had been living in fear in the weeks leading up to the tragedy. She had an order of protection against her husband, although he was arrested back in September for violating the order.

During a news conference last week, Budds declined to give more details about the specific weapon used for the murders.

Police said on Monday the investigation into the quadruple murder-suicide remains open and ongoing.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to cover the funeral costs.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 12:53 PM

