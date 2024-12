Police warn of string of 30 burglaries at Chicago businesses

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning business owners about a string of burglaries, after the same crew broke into 30 stores and restaurants across the city since late October.

In each burglary, the thieves broke in through the front glass door or side window to get in, before stealing money from cash boxes, cash registers, and safes:

1500 block of N Ashland Ave on October 26, 2024 at 10:45pm (West Town)

5300 block of W Belmont Ave. between 11:00pm October 26, 2024 and 8:00 am October 27, 2024 (Belmont Cragin)

5300 block of W Belmont Ave. between 11:00pm October 26, 2024 and 8:00 am October 27, 2024 (Belmont Cragin)

3100 block of W Montrose Ave on October 27, 2024 at 2:55 am (East Albany Park)

3700 block of N Harlem Ave between 11:00pm October 26, 2024 and 3:00 am October 27, 2024 (Belmont Heights)

5100 block of W Diversey on October 27, 2024 at 5:51 am (Belmont Cragin)

3100 block of W Lawrence on November 17, 2024 at 04:45 am (Albany Park)

4300 block of W Armitage on November 17, 2024 at 05:20 am (Hermosa)

800 block of N Western on November 17, 2024 at 05:32 am (West Town)

1800 block of W Division St on November 17, 2024 at 05:58 am (West Town)

5800 block of N Milwaukee Ave on November 26, 2024 at 02:50 am (Norwood Park)

5800 block of N Milwaukee Ave on November 26, 2024 at 02:50 am (Norwood Park)

4900 block of N Milwaukee Ave on November 26, 2024 at 03:00 am (Jefferson Park)

3500 block of N Milwaukee Ave on November 26, 2024 at 03:10 am (Irving Park)

2900 block of N Milwaukee Ave on November 26, 2024 at 03:30 am (Avondale)

2200 block of S Michigan Ave on November 26, 2024 at 04:15 am (Near South Side)

500 block of W Roosevelt Rd on November 26, 2024 at 04:18 am (Near West Side)

1400 block of S Michigan Ave on November 26, 2024 at 04:37 am (Near South Side)

4600 block of S Kedzie Ave on November 26, 2024 at 04:50 am (Brighton Park)

4600 block of South Kedzie Ave on November 26, 2024 at 04:50 am (Brighton Park)

5100 block of S Kedzie Ave on November 26, 2024 at 04:52 am (Gage Park)

1200 block of N Noble Ave on November 26, 2024 at 05:20 am (Pulaski Park)

2200 block of W Chicago Ave on November 26, 2024 at 05:36 am (West Town)

3300 block of S Morgan St on November 30, 2024 at 04:29 am (Bridgeport)

3800 block of S Morgan St on November 30, 2024 at 04:43 am (Bridgeport)

3000 block of N Ashland Ave on November 30, 2024 at 05:05 am (Lake View)

6000 block of W Diversey Ave on December 02, 2024 at 01:53 am (Belmont Central)

2100 block of W Cermak Rd on December 02, 2024 at 02:27 am (Lower West Side)

2300 block of S Western Ave on December 02, 2024 at 02:35 am (Heart of Italy)

1500 block of N Damen Ave on December 02, 2024 at 03:14 am (West Town).

The most recent break-in was early Monday at Paulie Gee's pizza restaurant in Wicker Park, where thieves smashed in through the front door.

Police said a group of four or five men wearing masks have used at least five different getaway vehicles in the burglaries – including a black Nissan Altima, a gray Infiniti G37, a dark Nissan Rogue, a white Infiniti M35, and an orange Nissan Rogue.

Anyone with information on any of the burglaries is asked to call Area One Detectives at (312)-747-8384, Area Three Detectives at (312)-744-8263, Area Four Detectives at (312)-746-8253 or Area Five Detectives at (312)-746-7394.