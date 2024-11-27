Burglars target nearly 20 Chicago businesses, prompting police warning

CHICAGO (CBS) — A string of nearly 20 business burglaries has prompted a Chicago police alert.

Chicago police are searching for a group responsible for 18 burglaries over the last month, including several on Tuesday.

The burglaries were reported between October 26 and November 26, mostly in West Side or Near South Side neighborhoods.

Police said the suspects broke the front glass doors or side windows to gain access to the businesses. The group targeted cash registers and left the scene in cars waiting outside.

One of those burglaries took place in West Chicago on Tuesday, just after 5:30 a.m.

Less than an hour before, a burglary was reported on the Near South Side at Eppel's restaurant, at 554 W. Roosevelt Rd. at Jefferson Street. Chicago Police said the burglar alarm went off at Eppel's just after 4 a.m., and thieves got away with the cash register.

Police are asking businesses in the area to report suspicious activity and make sure surveillance cameras are recording.

The burglaries were reported in the following locations:

1500 block of North Ashland Avenue

5300 block of West Belmont Avenue

5300 block of West Belmont Avenue

3100 block of West Montrose Avenue

3700 block of North Harlem Avenue

5100 block of West Diversey Parkway

3100 block of West Lawrence Avenue

4300 block of West Armitage Avenue

800 block of North Western Avenue

1800 block of West Division Street

3500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue

5800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue

5800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue

2200 block of South Michigan Avenue

500 block of West Roosevelt Road

1400 block of South Michigan Avenue

1200 block of North Noble Avenue

2200 block of West Chicago Avenue

Police are searching for this burglary crew, made up of four men who wear dark clothes, face masks, and gloves. The group is taking off in the following cars.

Black Nissan Altima

Gray Infiniti

Dark Nissan SUV

White Infiniti sedan

Anyone with information connected to the burglaries are asked to contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263.