Police body camera video of Reginald Clay Jr. shooting released

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Wednesday released the body cam video in the case of Reginald Clay Jr.

Clay was shot and killed during a foot chase by Chicago Police last month. His family saw the video Tuesday.

In the video, officers chase Clay into a narrow gangway and Clay turns toward one officer and appears to pull something that looks like a gun out of his waist. He is shot by the officer in the chest a second later, holds out his hands and collapses.

Reginald Clay Jr. is shown on police body camera video facing an officer with what appears to be a gun in his right hand. A second later the officer fired a single shot, hitting Clay in the chest. COPA

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15, in the 3800 block of West Flournoy Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

According to CPD, officers were in the area as a result of a gang killing about a week earlier. They were involved in a "de-escalation mission" when they saw several people near a vehicle, police said.

Clay was seen leaning into the vehicle, police said. As the officers got out of their squad car, Clay put his hand in his wristband and fled on foot through a gangway, police said.

It was unclear why officers began pursuing Clay, but they say he turned toward an officer with a firearm — leading to a fatal shot by police.

But an update two days after the shooting from COPA — which has had access to body cam video — makes no mention of him turning toward the officer with a gun. Their version says Clay was in possession of a firearm which was recovered on the scene.

Clay's father said there was no reason for officers to pursue his son.

"No reason, no reason at all to chase him – none," said Reginald Clay Sr. "Guess what – he's never coming back because of this reckless police officer or officers. It's reckless, man. You all know its reckless."

The family says the 24-year-old Clay was in the process of trying to surrender to authorities.

The officers involved are on paid leave.