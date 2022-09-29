Police issue alert of business robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning businesses of recent armed robberies on the city's Northwest Side.

Police said the suspect would enter the business and attempt to buy something before producing a black semi-automatic weapon and demanding money from the register.

The suspect then tells the staff to go to the back or rear of the store and not to call the police.

Incident time and location:

· 3402 W Fullerton Ave (Silver Leaf Spirits), September 23, 2022, at 10:50 p.m.

· 2366 N Damen Ave (7/11), September 17, 2022, at 5:45 a.m.

· 2512 W North Ave (Subway), September 16, 2022, at 9:35 p.m.

Police only had a vague description of the suspect.

They are advising businesses:

· Be aware of this crime and alert nearby businesses.

· Do not attempt to reason with or stall the demands of these offenders.

· Pay special attention to any suspicious individuals loitering in the area.

· Ensure that existing surveillance cameras are functional and recording.

· Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394