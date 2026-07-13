Shooting investigation shuts down northbound I-57 for hours in Chicago's south suburbs

Northbound Interstate 57 was shut down in Chicago's south suburbs for hours early Monday morning due to a shooting investigation

Beginning in the small hours Monday morning well before dawn, the northbound side of the expressway was closed from 147th Street just past the Tri-State Tollway all the way to 127th Street.

Illinois State Police evidence technicians were seen north of Sibley Boulevard on the expressway with evidence markers for shell casings.

There were reports of a shooting on the expressway early Monday, but details were not immediately confirmed.

Northbound I-57 reopened around 5:30 a.m.

Not far from the scene at I-57, Illinois State Police were seen investigating a car with a bullet hole outside a Days Inn in Calumet Park.

A source told CBS News Chicago that the gunfire that damaged the car was fired on I-57, and the driver of the car waved down a Calumet Park police officer and pulled into the Days Inn parking lot for help.

The driver was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the arm, a source said.

The shooting stemmed from a road rage incident, the source said.