Pleasant weather for first half of weekend in Chicago

Dry, pleasant for first half of weekend in Chicago

Dry, pleasant for first half of weekend in Chicago

Dry, pleasant for first half of weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — This weekend's weather pattern will be split. It will start beautifully but then finish wet.

CBS News Chicago

For Saturday, dry conditions with beautiful sunny skies are expected in Chicago, followed by heavy rain on Sunday.

Saturday's highs are warming to the lower 60s, with the lakeshore communities a little cooler and temperatures maxing out in the middle to upper 50s. Saturday night, skies will remain partly cloudy, with low temperatures tumbling to the 40s.

CBS News Chicago

Remember, tonight we "Fall Back" as daylight saving time ends. Make sure the clocks change at 2 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Starting off the day Sunday, an isolated shower may pop up, but rain chances will increase and rain will become more widespread as the afternoon rolls around. Rounds of rain will be in the forecast from Sunday through at least Tuesday morning.

CBS News Chicago

During that duration, over 3 inches of rain will be possible in our western suburbs. For NW Indiana, 1 to 2 inches of rainfall accumulation is looking likely. With this much rain on the way, flooding will be a major concern, so plan for some messy commutes, especially on Monday and Tuesday.

CBS News Chicago

What to expect for Saturday

Areas of morning fog. Increasing clouds this afternoon. High of 60.

Partly cloudy by tonight

Low of 47.

Rain returns on Sunday

A few morning showers. Shower and storm chances increase during the afternoon. High of 64.

CBS News Chicago