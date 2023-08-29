Players off-limits to reporters as Northwestern prepares to take on Rutgers

As Northwestern prepares for Rutgers, players off-limits to media this week

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The Northwestern Wildcats will kick off their season with a conference opener on the road at Rutgers – under a cloud of a hazing scandal and ongoing investigations.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against this summer over a growing hazing scandal involving the football program and several other sports.

Former Head Coach Fitzgerald was fired as the head football coach last month amid the scandal. He has denied any knowledge of the hazing allegations.

Lately, Northwestern football practices have been closed to the media, and no players will be made available before the game this weekend.

Interim Coach David Braun said he is trying to block out distractions, He says he wants his players to talk about football – though they are not being allowed to talk with reporters about anything.

"My policy is on that is we're a week away from – less than a week away from our first football game. I'm here to talk about football," Braun said. "Our players are ready to talk about football. That's what we're focused on."

Northwestern will take on Rutgers on Sunday in New Jersey.