Chicago kids learn to "Play Like a Girl" at basketball clinic ahead of WNBA All-Star Game

The biggest stars of the WNBA are arriving in Chicago for this weekend's All-Star Game, but before that, dozens of kids took to the court to learn from some former pros on the South Side.

Young players picked up skills to serve them on and off the court.

Before anyone loves the game, they learn it. Zoe Rogers passes down her expertise to her little sister, Gabby at the South Side YMCA in Woodlawn.

On Thursday, the sisters and dozens of other kids were learning from some former WNBA players, including former Cleveland Rockers and Charlotte Sting star Rushia Brown.

"I played in the WNBA for seven seasons; six years in Cleveland, one in charlotte, but I also played internationally for 10 seasons," Brown said.

Brown was a pioneer on the court. She joined the WNBA in its first season in 1997.

"Sports can open up so many doors for you," she said.

Ahead of the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game at the United Center, Brown was teaching the next generation how to play through her "Play Like a Girl" clinic.

"Play like a girl years ago was an insult. People would tell you, 'Oh, you play like a girl.' But now, when you say you play like a girl, that means, I play like A'ja Wilson. I play like Caitlin Clark. I play like Stewie [Breanna Stewart]. I play like Kelsey Plum. All these women are bosses on the court," Brown said.

Brown takes her free clinic all over the country, with help from other former WNBA players.

"We introduce the girls to the game. We teach them about it and let them know that the traits that you learn on the court help you to be amazing off the court," she said.

The clinic teaches traits like perseverance, which can be tough to learn.

"I went from not being drafted, to not being invited to camp, to being cut in Charlotte, to then going on and being a practice player for the Cleveland Rockers into a starter for the remainder of my career," Brown said.

Lessons on the court boost confidence in a kid like Zoe. She's proud to play like a girl.

"Playing like a girl is a great thing," Zoe said.