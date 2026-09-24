Plant Green Cremations in Glenwood raided by police; owned by couple under investigation for mishandling bodies

Another business owned by a couple under investigation for mishandling bodies at funeral homes and crematories on the South Side and in the south suburbs was raided by law enforcement Thursday.

CBS News Chicago cameras captured numerous police agencies appearing to be conducting a raid or executing a search warrant at Plant Green Crematorium in a strip mall in south suburban Glenwood.

The company is owned by Clark and Johanna Morgan, who also ran the now-shuttered Heights Crematory in Chicago Heights and the South Chicago Chapel funeral home on the South Side of Chicago.

CBS News Chicago Investigators first broke the story of the Morgans mishandling bodies at Heights Crematory in 2025, where remains were mishandled, stacked in trailers in horrendous conditions. In August, more than 50 decomposing bodies were found at South Chicago Chapel after police received a tip, which the Morgans also own.

Clark Morgan had been operating Heights Crematory in 2025 despite having his state license revoked. When the Illinois comptroller shut Heights Crematory down, the couple continued operating at South Chicago Chapel, which they also own, under Johanna Morgan's funeral director license. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, which oversees funeral director licenses, found 56 decomposing bodies there; the Cook County Medical Examiner has since identified 52 of them.

The Morgans are being sued by dozens of families whose loved ones were mishandled, and sources tell CBS News Chicago Investigators they are now the subject of a grand jury investigation.

The City of Chicago has also sued the Morgans for 23 building code violations found at South Chicago Chapel during the raids, including the failure to keep the building "clean, sanitary and safe," no fire alarms or carbon monoxide detectors anywhere in the building and unpermitted construction on the second floor. The city is asking the court to find the Morgans $11,500 each day the violations go uncorrected.

So far details about the raid at Plant Green Cremations are scant, but the location is a storefront the Morgans were still using despite all their past troubles.