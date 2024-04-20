Suburban Chicago man arrested in Georgia for involvement in gunfight in Will County

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois man was arrested in Georgia for his alleged involvement in a gunfight in Will County earlier this month.

Dylan Debolt, 19, of Plainfield, was taken into custody on Friday by members of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office's SWAT team.

Authorities say the incident happened on April 2. Debolt fled the area after the gun battle and was later found to be living in Fayette County, GA.

He faces charges, including aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Debolt is being held in the Fayette County Jail while he awaits his extradition to Illinois.

No further information was available.