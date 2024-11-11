Pitchfork Music Festival will not return to Chicago next year

CHICAGO (CBS) — Pitchfork Music Festival will not be held in Chicago next year, organizers announced Monday.

After 19 years in the city, organizers posted on social media that they are "deeply grateful to the City of Chicago."

"As the music festival landscape continues to evolve rapidly, we have made the difficult decision not to host Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago in 2025," the post stated.

Organizers said they will continue to produce events next year, but did not reveal a new location.

The festival was known for bringing plenty of music's brightest and most critically-acclaimed stars to the area, including Beyoncé, The Roots, Erykah Badu, Mitski, Phoebe Bridgers and St. Vincent in recent years.

The event would frequently attract in the neighborhood of 60,000 music lovers to Chicago's Union Park.

Tourism experts have previously said mega-concerts like Pitchfork are crucial for Chicago's economy. Leaders with Chicago's tourism group said many rely on visitor economy during such events, especially the hospitality industry.

contributed to this report.