Pitchfork Music Festival co-founder launches new Chicago event Sound and Gravity
Many fans were heartbroken when they learned Pitchfork Music festival was leaving Chicago for good after 19 years.
But now one of the festival's co-founders is working on a new event featuring a wide range of musical genres.
Mike Reed organized Sound and Gravity to run from Sept. 10 through 14. Instead of being concentrated on several stages in a park, like the Pitchfork festival was, the new festival will span multiple venues including Constellation, Hungry Brain, Judson & Moore, Beat Kitchen, Guild Row and Rockwell on the River.
Sound and Gravity will feature 48 musical acts spanning a diverse range of genres including experimental, contemporary classical, jazz and indie.
This is the first major event from Reed since Pitchfork Music Festival. You can find more information, a full lineup, and purchase tickets at soundandgravity.org.