CHICAGO (CBS)-- The piping plovers are officially back in Chicago.

People spotted the rare birds this week at Montrose beach and 57th Street beach.

One of them, Imani was born to the famous pair Monty and Rose back in 2021.You may remember Monty passed away last season.

Piping plovers are nearly extinct in the great lakes region, with only a few dozen pairs nesting here.

Local wildlife groups are reminding you to give the birds their space and stay off protected areas of the beaches.