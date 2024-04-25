Watch CBS News
Local News

Piping plover Imani returns to Chicago beach

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Piping plover Imani returns to Montrose Beach
Piping plover Imani returns to Montrose Beach 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) — Imani, the piping plover, was spotted back at Montrose Beach on Thursday.

He's the nearly 3-year-old son of famed plovers Monty and Rose, who captured Chicago's hearts back in 2019 as people watched for their eggs and chicks.

It's the third straight year Imani has returned to his birthplace.

Last year, three other endangered piping plover chicks, Sea Rocket, Wild Indigo, and Prickly Pear, named after the native plants in the Montrose Beach Dunes natural area, were released at the beach. 

They have yet to return.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer at CBS 2 Chicago. Formerly of the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com, and Sportskeeda.

First published on April 25, 2024 / 11:42 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.