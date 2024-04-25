Piping plover Imani returns to Chicago beach

CHICAGO (CBS) — Imani, the piping plover, was spotted back at Montrose Beach on Thursday.

He's the nearly 3-year-old son of famed plovers Monty and Rose, who captured Chicago's hearts back in 2019 as people watched for their eggs and chicks.

It's the third straight year Imani has returned to his birthplace.

Last year, three other endangered piping plover chicks, Sea Rocket, Wild Indigo, and Prickly Pear, named after the native plants in the Montrose Beach Dunes natural area, were released at the beach.

They have yet to return.