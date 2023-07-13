3 endangered piping plovers chicks join Imani at Montrose Beach
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's one of the biggest lakefront attractions besides Navy Pier.
It's the piping plovers and their population has grown by three!
The Chicago Park District released three endangered piping plover chicks Wednesday at Montrose Beach.
Meet Sea Rocket, Wild Indigo, and Prickly Pear.
They will join Chicago's resident plover, Imani, on the shoreline.
Their names were chosen as a nod to the native plants in the Montrose Beach Dunes natural area.
Piping plovers are nearly extinct in the Great Lakes region.
