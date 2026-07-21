Watch CBS News
Local News

Two piping plover chicks hatch at Waukegan Beach

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Two piping plover chicks hatched at Waukegan Beach over the weekend.

The chicks were born to Blaze and Pepper.

Blaze had established a nest with another mate, Pippin, earlier this mating season. That nest then washed away in a storm before miraculously washing ashore. The eggs were recovered by a team from the Detroit Zoo.

Shortly after, Blaze mated with her old partner Pepper and together made a new nest at Waukegan Beach.

The names of the chicks have not yet been announced.

Four piping plover chicks hatched to Monty and Rose at Montrose Beach in Chicago earlier this year but two of them have since died

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue