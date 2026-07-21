Two piping plover chicks hatch at Waukegan Beach

Two piping plover chicks hatched at Waukegan Beach over the weekend.

The chicks were born to Blaze and Pepper.

Blaze had established a nest with another mate, Pippin, earlier this mating season. That nest then washed away in a storm before miraculously washing ashore. The eggs were recovered by a team from the Detroit Zoo.

Shortly after, Blaze mated with her old partner Pepper and together made a new nest at Waukegan Beach.

The names of the chicks have not yet been announced.

Four piping plover chicks hatched to Monty and Rose at Montrose Beach in Chicago earlier this year but two of them have since died.